City Council Approves Youth Board Appointments

The City Council appointed 13 board members and four members-at-large to the Dana Point Youth Board during its Aug. 15, meeting.

The Dana Point Youth Board was established in 2003 to stimulate active community involvement in the city’s youth and give local high school students a voice in the methods of making positive change in the city, according to a staff report.

There are two-year term limits for the board. The city formally established a non-voting members-at-large position for termed out members that wished to continue their participation.

Dana Hills board members include senior Nick Newkirk, junior Gabriel Anderson, junior Tristan Castano, junior Ashley Guzman, junior Josue Santana, freshman Aidan Castano and freshman Conner Castano.

Other board members include Lance Rzepiejewski, a junior from Santa Margarita Catholic High School; Daniel Powers, a sophomore from Capistrano Valley Christian; Matthew Rosenthal, a sophomore from St. Margaret’s; John Donello, a sophomore from San Juan Hills High; and Derek Chen, a freshman from San Clemente High.

The four at-large members are Colin Powers, a senior at Capistrano Valley Christian; David Santana, a senior at Dana Hills; Maite Garcia, a senior at Dana Hills; and Samantha Chen, a junior at San Clemente High.

The new Dana Point Youth Board members will continue the tradition of planning and organizing community events.