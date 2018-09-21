City Council Approves October as National Arts & Humanities Month

On Sept. 18, Dana Point City Council approved a recommended action from the Dana Point Arts and Culture Commission making October National Arts and Humanities Month.

“National Arts and Humanities Month is a coast to coast collective recognition of the importance of culture in America,” a City of Dana Point agenda report states. The report also names the primary goals are to create national, state and local focus on the arts, to encourage individuals and organizations to participate in the arts, to provide an opportunity for businesses and government agencies to show their support of the arts and to raise public awareness about the role the arts and humanities play in communities and residents lives.