City Council Approves New Financial Review Committee Member

By Kristina Pritchett



City Council approved a new delegate for the city’s Financial Review Committee during its Feb. 21 meeting.

According to a staff report, after the Council accepted the designation of Gordon Roth for the Committee, he communicated due to family and business commitments he did not anticipate having the time necessary to serve on the committee.

Councilman Joe Muller designated William (Brian) Porter to replace Roth.

The Financial Review Committee has five Dana Point residents serve as “financial watchdogs.” Each Council member chose a person to serve on the committee, and that person may serve until the appointing Council member ends their term.

The first Committee meeting is on Monday, Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m. in the Public Works Conference Room at City Hall and is open to the public.