City Council Approves Funding for New Motorcycle Patrol Vehicle

By Daniel Ritz

After an Orange County Sheriff’s Department officer was rear ended in early 2017 and did not return to duty, Dana Point has been without a motorcycle patrol.

During it’s meeting on Oct. 17, City Council approved funding for a new motorcycle for the officer who will begin patrolling the city in early November.

Dana Point Police Chief Lt. Ross Chilton said during the council meeting that motorcycle patrol is crucial if the city is serious about traffic enforcement.

“Motorcycle patrols are unique as they are almost solely focused on traffic enforcement,” Chilton said.

Chilton identified Deputy Cash Poythress, previously of the Mission Viejo department, as the deputy coming to the streets of Dana Point.

More updates on Deputy Poythress will come from the Dana Point Times as he is integrated into his new role in November.