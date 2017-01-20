City Council Approves Camino Capistrano Traffic Calming Project

By Kristina Pritchett

The traffic calming project planned for Camino Capistrano was approved unanimously during City Council’s first meeting of the year.

The traffic calming project includes narrower vehicle lanes, realigning two side street intersections, raised bulb outs at intersections and adjustment of the roadway striping.

The project is part of a an annual residential roadway resurfacing project and includes pavement rehabilitation/maintenance on streets that warrant the most immediate attention, according to a staff report. It will also replace curb and gutters to provide standard curb heights for storm drainage purposes, it will add and reconstruct adjacent paths of travel with appropriate pedestrian ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

WHAT’S NEXT: According to the staff report, the total potential project costs are $2,774,654. To read the full report, click here.