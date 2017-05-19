City Council Approves 2017-18 Law Enforcement Service Contract

By Kristina Pritchett

After debating whether the city’s Financial Review Committee should review the law enforcement services agreement, the City Council voted 4-1 in favor of the contract.

The 2017-2018 contract totals $12,073,713, which is an increase of $605,316 from the 2016-2017 contract, according to a staff report. The increase is primarily due to a $66,000 salary increase, and changes in estimated vacancy credits, services and supplies.

The police services contract makes up 35 percent of the city’s general fund in the proposed fiscal year 2018 general fund operating budget, according to a staff report.

Police Chief Lt. Russ Chilton said he wouldn’t have been in favor of any changes to the budget.

“I can’t recommend any changes at this time with this radical shift in California,” Chilton said. “We still haven’t found the implications. My recommendation for this city is to hold fast and see what happens. I don’t think it’s a good idea to reduce the level of service at this time.”

Mayor Pro Tem Paul Wyatt said he wanted to delay the vote so the FRC could preview the contract and voice their concerns.

Councilman Rick Viczorek said he didn’t see a reason to hold off voting on the contract.

Mayor Debra Lewis, who voted against the contract, said she thought the FRC should have the opportunity to provide input.

Regarding the rest of the proposed budget, Acting City Manager Mike Killebrew gave a presentation, which will be discussed in more detail during an upcoming budget workshop.

To view the budget, click here.