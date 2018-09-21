City Council 2018 Election Coverage: Week #3

Hear from your potential representatives

Dana Point Times

Leading up to the Dana Point City Council election on Nov. 6, the Dana Point Times is publishing six questions, one each week, that we’ve asked each individual who qualified for the ballot. Be sure to look for next week’s edition when we publish the fourth question. The list of candidates is published according to the random alphabet the California Secretary of State recently drew.

Week #3: Describe how you would balance representing your district as well as the residents of Dana Point at-large.

District 1

Joe Muller

As I mentioned earlier, the residents of Dana Point have made a large investment and commitment to work and live in this community. It is imperative we protect that way of life. That being said, most issues in this city are universal. Keeping our property values high, our taxes low, our streets safe, well maintained and clean are all vitally important. It is imperative the entire city enjoys these. Districts do not and cannot exist in a vacuum.

Joseph “Joe” Jaeger

Our city’s population is only 34,000, and comprises an area of only 6.7 square miles. What affects us at one end or another affects us all. We have common interests and concerns, and we are strongest when we are united to solve those problems. I will, of course, make the interests of my district paramount, but to be successful I will need to find common ground and work with other district councilmembers.

Amy Foell

As an advocate for District 1 and a champion for our city, I will balance the specific needs of the district with the concerns of the city at-large through accessibility to all constituents, an open door policy, a strong awareness of the community’s needs and right action on the Council. Dana Point has roughly 34,000 people comparable to my previous constituency where I successfully served as Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, District B in Los Angeles.

District 2

Richard A. Viczorek

I view this role no differently than any experienced by a congressman, state senator, state assemblyman, or county supervisor, all of whom are elected by districts. Each representative is part of a larger body and must work together with the other representatives to achieve what is best for everyone. However, as a district representative, I will be uniquely capable of advocating any district-specific issues on my behalf of my particular constituents.

Scott Schoeffel

I served our city “at large” as a councilmember for eight years and Planning Commissioner for 12 years during its most formative time. I learned the best way to serve my district is by creating a great city. All ships rise with the tide. That said, in District Two of Dana Hills, students and retirees walking dogs mingle in Sea Canyon Park. It is a special place with unique issues. That is why I never left.

Mark L. McGinn

Districting is a new concept for Dana Point. Although I am only running within the confines of District 2, I feel obligated to represent the entire city. My primary focus will be on oversite of the city’s budget that currently spends more than it takes in. If not corrected, the city will exhaust its cash reserves. This is unacceptable and affects all Dana Point residents.

District 3

Jamey Federico

District 3 is unique because it’s largely residential, home to Doheny Village and includes San Juan Creek. Residents’ concerns are similar throughout the entire city, however we are home to a disproportionate amount of homeless, panhandling and vagrancy. The council must work collectively toward proactive solutions because all our issues affect the city as a whole. A rising tide lifts all boats and I will always serve for what is best for one Dana Point.

Charles Payne

My biggest concern about districting is that it will divide our city into small factions aligned against one another. I’ve found support for my campaign throughout our city because of my unifying “residents first” message, and my belief in a unified Dana Point. We need council members who understand they owe a duty to all of our residents, and a responsibility to work together for the benefit of our entire community. Join me at www.JoinCharlesPayne.com.