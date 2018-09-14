City Council 2018 Election Coverage: Week #2

Leading up to the Dana Point City Council election on Nov. 6, the Dana Point Times is publishing six questions, one each week, that we’ve asked each individual who qualified for the ballot. Be sure to look for next week’s edition when we publish the third question. The list of candidates is published according to the random alphabet the California Secretary of State recently drew.

Week 2: What professional experience do you believe will aid you as a City Councilmember? Also, what personal experience do you believe will aid you as a City Councilmember?

District 1

Joe Muller

During my career in sales I learned how to be creative, yet disciplined in an approach to managing finances. You learn from what others have done in the past but it is important to look to where the industry is heading so you can anticipate and create new opportunities. Understanding your current customer and their needs is critical but even more important is knowing the customer of the future and what their expectations will be.

My property management experience taught me; a safe, affordable, well-maintained environment is what everyone desires and deserves.

Joseph “Joe” Jaeger

I have served as the Chief Financial Officer of a publicly held company, and have held several senior level positions with privately held companies. I am a former member of the city’s Financial Review Committee. My “hands on” experience as a corporate executive has enabled me to work with all levels of management to solve critical problems. My service on the FRC has given me an insight into the financial challenges faced by the city.

Amy Foell

As the Workforce Development Director at a Chamber of Commerce, I develop strong partnerships between local business and the public school system to enhance the educational experience of students. I have a proven track record of bringing people together to move the needle towards desired outcomes. As an active listener and a solution-based innovator, I will bring tremendous value when moving ideas forward on the council. Personally, I am a humble yet resilient person.

District 2

Richard A. Viczorek

Whether serving as Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, or a City Councilman, these positions require leadership skills and character. I was extensively screened for both in order to earn the title of United States Marine and have displayed them for the last four years on the City Council. For example, under my leadership as Mayor, the City has revised our long-term financial policies to ensure we continue to balance the budget and passed a community work plan to address homelessness.

Scott Schoeffel

My 38 years of professional experience as a land use and development lawyer, including coastal development, has shown me the best and worst coastal development throughout California and made me deeply familiar with how to achieve superior results in our city. Personally, I am a 35 year Dana Point resident and a Southern California native. I’ve devoted 20 years of public service to my community because I care deeply about the city and its residents.

Mark L. McGinn

I am a Sales Manager for an engineering company that performs complex energy savings and process improvement projects. I lead large, cross-functional teams of engineers, accountants, operations and logistics experts to provide environmentally sustainable solutions. My team approach uses root-cause analysis to properly identify problems. I feel I can bring this leadership to the City of Dana Point to empower our talented employees and volunteers.

District 3

Jamey Federico

As a retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel, I have extensive experience with organizational leadership and managing multi-million dollar operating budgets. Difficult decisions during my career have shaped me to serve with integrity and selflessness. I worked with factions of competing interests in Afghanistan to create synergy of policy where local government and rule of law were non-existent or dysfunctional. This valuable experience gives me a unique perspective that will aid in being collaborative, objective and transparent.

Charles Payne

I’m a Police Lieutenant and Bureau Commander of a Southern California city. I’m the only candidate who’s been in the trenches, with hands-on experience dealing with the biggest challenges facing our community. I put myself through law school while working full time, graduated valedictorian, and became an attorney. I’ve opened and run a small business. I believe in the value of hard work and I understand the rewards of serving my community. Join me at www.JoinCharlesPayne.com.