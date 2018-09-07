City Council 2018 Election Coverage: Week 1

Leading up to the Dana Point City Council election on Nov. 6, the Dana Point Times is publishing six questions, one each week, that we’ve asked each individual who qualified for the ballot. Be sure to look for next week’s edition when we publish the second question. The list of candidates is published according to the random alphabet the California Secretary of State recently drew.

Week 1: If elected, what do you see as your top three priority issues and why?

District 1

Joe Muller

Public safety and protecting the quality of life in Dana Point is my paramount concern and top priority. Without it nothing else matters. Many of our business owners reside in Dana Point demonstrating a large commitment and investment in our community. Continuing and even increasing the level of public safety we currently enjoy allows new restaurants and businesses to open. A high level of public safety allows us to engage and help the homeless in town. Through our liaisons and full time outreach we can help the homeless get into the programs they need, get them off the street and assimilate back into the community.

Joseph “Joe” Jaeger

First, we need to take a more proactive approach in addressing the proliferation of residential recovery facilities and sober living homes. Their proliferation is affecting our quality of life and property values. Secondly, we must continue to address the homeless issue. The solution involves funding at the county level. Third, we need to restore fiscal responsibility to the city of Dana Point. In nine of the last ten years, the city experienced net deficits.

Amy Foell

Solutions for rising contract costs with the OC Fire Authority and OC Sheriff Department. Between year-round climate threats and increasing population density, we need top notch services for the safety of Dana Point residents and visitors. Effective management of chronic homelessness. This is a burgeoning public health and safety concern. Smart sustainable development to keep Dana Point a great family destination for visitors and a truly special place to live for residents.

District 2

Richard A. Viczorek

The core functions of government are to provide public safety and security, maintain and improve our public spaces and infrastructure, and create the conditions for economic growth while being fiscally prudent. I will continue to ensure our Police Services are fully funded and supported while balancing the budget, work to keep taxes and regulations to a minimum, and keep our parks and roads beautiful and functional. Just ask yourself, have you ever seen a pothole in Dana Point?

Scott Schoeffel

Public safety is job one. We must feel safe and secure in our homes and businesses. Second, we must stem any further decline in resident amenities and services. Over the past two years weekend code enforcement has been reduced and the number of summer concerts has been slashed. We must restore what we have lost. Third, we must revitalize our Lantern District and Doheny Village areas to enhance resident amenities and increase city revenue.

Mark L. McGinn

Public Safety- Although our population has remained stable, acts of crime and calls for service have increased in the past few years. Our residents and visitors must feel safe in Dana Point. Sober Living Homes- The growth of these facilities in Orange County and Dana Point have increased due to our location. These businesses operate in residential areas and some violate ordinances and operate outside of the law. City government must have tighter control and enforce code violations. Homelessness- Good work has been started here by the homeless task force. We owe it to our residents and to the homeless to continue to strive to eliminate this problem altogether.

District 3

Jamey Federico

Homelessness and residential treatment facilities are together our most pressing issue because they affect quality of life, public safety, and detract from the responsiveness of our police services. Fiscal responsibility stabilizes our budget and increases our reserves which allows us to fund services, clean water programs and investment in Doheny Village. Responsible management of development in the Lantern District and Doheny Village is vital to balance growth while preserving the unique character of our city.

Charles Payne

Sober Living Homes, Homelessness, and Development: Because I understand that these are top concerns for all of our residents. As a 20-year Law Enforcement veteran, I am the only candidate with hands-on experience dealing with public safety issues. As an attorney with experience in municipal law, I bring an additional dimension of experience negotiating contracts and crafting city policy. I have a “residents first” philosophy and real-world experience facing these challenges. Join me at www.JoinCharlesPayne.com.