A Dana Point boutique, Rococo, will be hosting a special sales event on April 28 to benefit Mission Hospital.

Ten percent of each purchase made will support mental health and wellness programs at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

Shoppers can enjoy cocktails, appetizers and will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Chan Luu item.

The event is from 5-8 p.m. Rococo is located at 24040 Camino del Avion, Dana Point. For more information, contact the store at 949.488.0366.