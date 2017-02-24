City Attorney Gives Sober Living Litigation Update

By Kristina Pritchett

During the City Council’s Feb. 21 meeting, City Attorney Patrick Muñoz gave an update regarding sober living homes in Dana Point.

Muñoz said a home on Santa Clara, which he said they’ve discussed before, is in the litigation process.

Muñoz said there are two structures on the property that are being utilized as six-person operations.

“They’ve had their license reduced to six people; we’re still in litigation with them but the license has been modified,” Muñoz said.

Muñoz added that they are currently looking at four other properties in Capistrano Beach.

“We have two new cases on file, one involved New Method Wellness and another involving Sunshine Behavioral Health,” Muñoz said.

He said they believe the homes are not licensed and should be.

“We’re pursuing them for operating in a matter that’s not consistent with the licensing,” Muñoz said.