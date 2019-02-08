By Lillian Boyd

Barbara Johannes, president of the Dana Point Historical Society, was recognized as Citizen of the Year by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, along with other leaders and businesses in the community.

The chamber held its Annual Business Awards & Installation Dinner on Friday, Feb. 1 at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, where eight awards were given to leaders in the community. Awards highlighted the ambassador of the year, citizen of the year, dining excellence, hospitality and tourism, nonprofit excellence, professional service excellence, retail excellence and overall business of the year.

The Dana Point Historical Society received the Nonprofit Excellence Award. Johannes says she hopes that through this recognition, people will have more interest to come and learn about Dana Point history.

“The society is made up purely of volunteers; there is no hired staff. It’s thanks to the dedicated and passionate volunteers, as well as the supportive community, that we’re able to compile historical research and honor the rich past that this community has to offer.”

Cyndi Elders of Keller Williams OC Realty was honored as Ambassador of the Year; Catalina Express, for hospitality and tourism; Brio Tuscany Grille, for dining excellence; Nexus Chiropractor, for professional services; Killer Dana, for retail excellence; and iHeartYoga, as Business of the Year.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Dana Point Historical Society will be hosting an event with a special guest speaker on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Check www.danapointtimes.com for upcoming details.