Chamber Installs New Chairwoman, Honors Residents

It was a night of celebration at the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s installation dinner and annual meeting.

Kim Tilly, a Dana Point businesswoman and long-time member of the Chamber and Dana Point Harbor Association, was sworn into her position as Chairman of the Board.

The Executive Committee and the Directors-at-Large for the Chamber were also sworn into their positions, and they include Jay Styles, Mits Arayama, Lauralyn Loynes, Gary Marcides, Richard Deffenbaugh, Michael Fox, Jorge Luhan II, Tammy McKennon, Rachel O’Neill-Cusey, Mike Powers, Enzo Scognamiglio, Patti Short, Paul Simonds and Ursula Luna-Reynosa.

Every year, the Chamber asks for nominations for Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year. The recipients for 2016 were Bruce Beal for Citizen of the Year and The Harbor Grill for Business of the Year.