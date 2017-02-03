Chamber Installs New Chairwoman, Honors Residents

Photo Gallery
IMG_1608
The Harbor Grill was selected as 2016 Business of the Year at the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation dinner and annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_1565
Bruce Beal was selected as 2016 Citizen of the Year during the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation dinner and annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_1549
Bruce Beal was nominated as 2016 Citizen of the Year during the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation dinner and annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_1533
Nancy Jenkins was honored as 2016 Ambassador of the Year during the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation dinner and annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_1525
Nancy Jenkins was honored as 2016 Ambassador of the Year during the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation dinner and annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_1449
The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were sworn into their positions during the Chamber’s annual installation dinner and annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_1433
Kim Tilly, the Chairwoman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was sworn into office on Thursday, Jan. 26 during the Chamber’s annual installation dinner and annual meeting. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
It was a night of celebration at the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s installation dinner and annual meeting.
Kim Tilly, a Dana Point businesswoman and long-time member of the Chamber and Dana Point Harbor Association, was sworn into her position as Chairman of the Board.
The Executive Committee and the Directors-at-Large for the Chamber were also sworn into their positions, and they include Jay Styles, Mits Arayama, Lauralyn Loynes, Gary Marcides, Richard Deffenbaugh, Michael Fox, Jorge Luhan II, Tammy McKennon, Rachel O’Neill-Cusey, Mike Powers, Enzo Scognamiglio, Patti Short, Paul Simonds and Ursula Luna-Reynosa.
Every year, the Chamber asks for nominations for Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year. The recipients for 2016 were Bruce Beal for Citizen of the Year and The Harbor Grill for Business of the Year.
comments (0)