Chamber of Commerce to hold Annual Meeting and Installation

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and installation is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

That night, the Chamber will honor the outgoing Chair Mits Arayama and welcome the incoming chair, Kim Tilly. The 2017 Board of Directors will be introduced and the awards for Ambassador of the Year, Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year will be presented.

The dinner will be at Dana Point Yacht Club. Tickets are $80 for Chamber members and $90 for guests and potential members. To register, visit www.danapointchamber.com. There will be no registrations at the door.