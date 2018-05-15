‘A Cat Never Tells’: Local author and artist Laura Seeley makes foray into new style with an old favorite

By Daniel Ritz

They say you may not be able to teach an old dog new tricks, but that says nothing of a cat’s ability to evolve.

Multi-book author and local artist Laura Seeley recently announced the release of her latest work, her first foray into non-children book writing, titled “A Cat Never Tells.”

The book, told in lyrical verse and in the first and second person, intends to inspire emotion in celebration of the love a human has for their pet. The book’s main character, a black cat, has been the central character in a number of Seeley’s previously published works, mainly picture books.

In addition to the art in “A Cat Never Tells,” which is all done by Seeley, she said she enjoyed the process of writing her first book for adults.

“Telling a story through written words (especially verse) and images is my favorite way to communicate.” Seeley said. “It’s joyful, and joyful to see others enjoy it, too.”

“With the most beautiful artwork and perceptive words, Laura Seeley captures the sentiment of both human and cat. ‘A Cat Never Tells’ touched deep emotions for me as I savored each lovely page. Anyone who has ever loved a cat must read this book,” said Roeann Fulkerson, director of the International Cat Association, in a review of the book.

At 80 pages, the book features a comprehensive storyline that hits close to home with Seeley.

“I now have indoor cats only, but in years past, I experienced the sorrow of a cat disappearing, although thankfully, my cat came back,” Seeley says in a summary on her website. “After all those days during which I worried and aged at a furious rate, she just showed up one day. But do you think she told me where she’d been all those long days? Hence the book’s title.”

“A Cat Never Tells” can be purchased at a discounted price through Wednesday, May 16 through Seeley’s Kickstarter website where pledges are eligible for a number of rewards for their support. The book can also be purchased at Seeley’s art studio, “Best Friends Gallery,” located at 24682 Del Prado Ave., Dana Point. 415.310.9605. www.bestfriendsgallery.com.