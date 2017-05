On June 2, a Casino Night is planned to help benefit Guide Dogs for the Blind at the Dana Point Yacht Club.

Frank Frand, founder of Tee Off For Dogs, is visually impaired and has a guide dog, Putnam. Both Frand and Putnam will host the event.

Poker, blackjack, roulette and craps will be offered during the night

The event is from 7-11 p.m. Registration is available at www.teeofffordogs.org/casino-night-registration.

Tickets are $75 per person.