Carnival Colossal Starts Thursday, Oct. 11

Runs Oct. 11-14. The carnival includes rides, food trucks, musical performances and more. Hosted by the Friends of San Clemente Beaches, Parks and Recreation Foundation. From 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 11, rides will be slower and less noisy for children with special needs. Discount tickets are available until Oct. 10 and can be purchased at the Community Center, Aquatics Center and the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area. Vista Hermosa Sports Park, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.276.8866. www.san-clemente.org. www.sanclementeparksfoundation.org.

