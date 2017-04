The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce will hold its Dana Point Lantern District Car and Motorcycle Show on Sunday, April 23.

The biannual event will feature more than 200 cars and 1,000 participants along Del Prado.

The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. between Violet Lantern and the Lantern District Arch/Pacific Coast Highway.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 949.496.1555 or email operations@danapointchamber.com