Capo Unified School Board Swears in Trustees, Reorganizes

By Allison Jarrell

Following the November election, the Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees swore in four trustees and reorganized at its Dec. 14 meeting.

Amy Hanacek, Trustee Area 1; Jim Reardon, Trustee Area 2; and Gary Pritchard, Trustee Area 5; were all reelected in November and sworn into their seats. New to the board is Patricia Holloway, who was elected to represent Trustee Area 3, which encompasses San Clemente schools. Her predecessor, John Alpay, chose not to run for reelection.

Trustee Martha McNicholas was selected as the new board president, Trustee Gila Jones was chosen as vice president, and Trustee Holloway was named the board clerk. McNicholas represents Area 4, which covers parts of Laguna Niguel and Dana Point. Jones represents Area 6, which covers portions of Mission Viejo, Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano. All three appointments were unanimous.

“Serving our students and families is truly an honor,” McNicholas said in a press release. “Our role as a trustee is to ensure our students have the best educational opportunities possible, and I am looking forward to continuing our work in 2017.”

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at the CUSD board room, located at 33122 Valle Road in San Juan Capistrano.