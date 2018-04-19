EYE ON DP, News Bites

Capo Cares Hosts ‘Meet the Chief’ on April 24

Capo Cares is hosting a community meeting to welcome new Chief of Police Services, Lt. Margie Sheehan on Tuesday, April 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. Lt. Sheehan will talk about current crime trends and specific public safety concerns. This is an informal meeting that will follow a topical format, but questions from the audience are welcome. Open to all Dana Point residents. Capo Beach Church, 25975 Domingo Avenue, Capistrano Beach. Questions can be sent to capocares@gmail.com or www.Facebook.com/capocares.

