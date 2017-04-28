On Monday, May 1, Capo Cares will host a “meet the mayor” event at Capo Beach Church.

The group has invited Mayor Debra Lewis to weigh in as they review their accomplishments and goals for the year.

Those who attend will be able to ask questions, add items to the goals list and discuss community concerns with the mayor.

Topics to be discussed include public safety/code enforcement, neighborhood watch, beautification, Doheny Village, sober living homes, historic survey/registry, beaches and development/redevelopment.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Capo Beach Church is located at 25975 Domingo Avenue, Capistrano Beach. —KP