By Kristina Pritchett

A Capistrano Beach family was displaced by a fire Monday night, Orange County Fire Authority officials said, but their Christmas tree and presents were saved.

Capt. Larry Kurtz said the fire was reported in the 26700 block of Avenida Las Palmas around 7:20 p.m. and Orange County Fire Authority responded with 24 firefighters.

“The fire was well involved inside a kitchen,” Kurtz said. “The fire was knocked down in 12 minutes, they knocked it down pretty quickly.”

He said the damage to the home totals about $150,000 including the structure and its contents, but the firefighters were able to save the family’s tree and their presents.

He said most of the damage was centered around the kitchen, but the family of three has been displaced from their home and added they optioned to stay with friends and family that live in the area.

“The cause was determined to be accidental,” Kurtz said and added it was unsure if the family was inside at the time of the fire but there were no injuries reported.

