The Capistrano Valley Republican Women will host Carl DiMario, host of a daily talk show on KOGO-AM 600 at their March 15 meeting.

DiMaio is the chairman of Reform California and will talk about tackling state-wide fiscal reform in California and how to make broken government programs work again.

The meeting is on Wednesday, March 15 at 9 a.m. at Marbella Country Club in San Juan Capistrano.

Tickets are $25 per person and include a buffet breakfast.

For reservations, call Stacy Reynolds at 714.267.5750 or email her at stacyreynolds@gmail.com.

