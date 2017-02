Capistrano Valley Republican Women, Federated will host Ariana Rowlands, president of the College Republicans at UC Irvine on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

Rowlands will discuss free speech on college campuses.

Tickets are $25 and include a buffet breakfast. For reservations, contact Stacy Reynolds at 714.267.5750 or email stacyreynolds@gmail.com.

The event will be held at Marbella Country Club, 30800 Golf Club Drive, San Juan Capistrano.