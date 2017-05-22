Capistrano Unified School District to Hold Career Expo May 25

The Capistrano Unified School District is hosting its second annual career expo on Thursday, May 25 from 4:30-7 p.m. at CUSD’s district office, located at 33122 Valle Road in San Juan Capistrano.

The expo provides participants with an opportunity to meet CUSD department managers who may be looking to hire for the next school year. The event caters to new applicants as well as CUSD employees looking for job growth.

A human resource services seminar will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with district department leads from 5:30-7 p.m.

Representatives from the following departments will be on site to discuss their department positions: coaches, maintenance and operations, transportation, food services, special education, licensed vocational nurses, and technology.

No interviews will take place during the expo. For more information, email careerfair@capousd.org.