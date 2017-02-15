A Capistrano Beach resident will be giving a talk at the Casa Romantica Culture Center and Gardens on the E. Gene Crain Collection as well as the history of the California watercolor art movement.

Timothy J. Clark, a nationally known artist and long-time instructor, was appointed by the Art Students League of New York has the Interim Executive Director of the 143-year-old art school.

The exhibition will focus on the work of artist Millard Sheets and have more then 20 paintings that date from 1929 to 1984.

Clark’s work will be featured during the event, which takes place on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for members. To purchase tickets, visit www.casaromantica.org/events.