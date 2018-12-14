By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

While Cannons Seafood Grill did obtain approval from the Dana Point Planning Commission to demolish and reconstruct its restaurant and add a 100-room hotel in June, customers can still dine at the restaurant.

On June 15, Dana Point Times reported on the commission’s approval for a coastal development permit to demolish the existing seafood grill and construct a new resort hotel with a restaurant, café, spa and associated parking. The new five-level structure (including subterranean levels) will be host to 100 hotel rooms, a more than 1,600-square-foot restaurant, a 1,300-square-foot café and an almost 900-square-foot spa.

For now, there is no set demolishing and construction date, because the construction project’s review and approval under the California Coastal Commission is pending.

“Keep coming to Cannons until you can’t come anymore!” said Lisa Mortimer, event coordinator and operating partner at Cannons.

Cannons Seafood Grill has been in business for 47 years. For more information on the restaurant, visit www.cannonsrestaurant.com. 34344 Green Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.6146.