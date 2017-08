The California Department of Transportation will close Camino Capistrano on-ramp to southbound I-5 on Wednesday, Aug. 23 for pavement work, officials said.

The closure will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Detour signs will be posted to alert motorists of the closure.

For more informaton, you may contact the District 12 Public Information Office at 657.328.6000 or visit www.dot.ca.gov/dist12.