California Connections Academy @ Capistrano has begun its open enrollment period for the 2017-2018 school year.

California Connections Academy is a tuition-free virtual public school that serves students kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

The Academy wll be hosting free digital and in-person information sessions throughout Southern California for families to learn more information.

For more information about online education and the enrollment process, visit www.connectionsacademy.com.