Business Beat: Studio A Pilates & Fitness Studio Celebrates Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Studio A Pilates & Fitness Studio

24849 Del Prado, Dana Point

www.studioapilates.yoga. 949.667.8969.

A new Pilates and yoga studio celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 17.

Studio A Pilates and Fitness Studio, off Del Prado, offers more than just Pilates and yoga. They have barre and circuit fitness training classes as well as the MELT Method, a self-treatment system to help eliminate chronic pain.

Andrea Jasper, the owner, said the studio had been an idea about five years in the making.

Jasper formerly worked at Reform Pilates but said she was thrilled to have her own space in Dana Point.

Classes and information about the studio can be found online. —Kristina Pritchett