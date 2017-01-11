By Victor Carno



After trying to prove that his father was snoring at night, Dana Hills High School graduate and senior at the University of Michigan, Jimmy Fallon, set out to design a reliable snore monitoring application.

“My dad would tell me that he didn’t snore, so to prove him wrong I looked into snore monitoring apps,” Fallon said. “I found that most of them were unreliable, because they only counted decibels and weren’t able to distinguish between snoring and other sounds.”

To remedy this downfall of snore recordings, Fallon sat down with Laguna Beach pulmonologist Robert Lebby to brainstorm a new algorithm that could be used to zero in on distinct snoring sounds. What they came up with was to use a database of snore sounds that would be used to identify the difference between someone snoring or, let’s say, someone getting up in the middle of the night or sneezing.

To use Snore Report, place your phone two to three feet away from you during the night while it records. In the morning, the app will give you an in-depth analysis of your sleeping patterns.

After only being in the app store for two months, Snore Report has already reached 10,000 downloads and is looking to make a debut in the Play Store for Android phones in just a few months. Currently, Fallon is working on integrating his app with the Apple Watch and the Fitbit.