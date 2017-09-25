Business Beat: Sea & Sky Opens on Del Prado

Sea & Sky

24625 Del Prado Avenue

949.276.7833

Sea.sky.ca@gmail.com

Nestled between two new stores on Del Prado is a new home and garden décor shop owned by local sisters Buzzy Karnazes and Lisa Hatch.

The shop grew from the idea of a pop-up shop or a shop in one of the sister’s yards to the store it is today.

“It just kind of evolved from something small,” Karnazes said. “We had succulents, bottles, and then it evolved into furniture.”

Hatch said they later added the larger pieces of furniture and art which made the store vision change.

The duo said they were driving by the location thinking about the “someday” they would own a store on Del Prado when they noticed a sign.

“We didn’t call right away though,” Karnazes said. “We waited a week.”

Within a few days, they had the keys and began the process of making the space their own.

The two have lived in the city for years and raised their children in the area so opening a store in Dana Point was a no-brainer.

“We’re locals, that’s why we wanted to open a shop in Dana Point,” Karnazes said.

What sets Sea & Sky apart is their unique treasures. Inside, customers may find a new throw pillow, table settings, blankets, succulents, art and more.

“We’re supporting local artists,” Hatch said. “It’s global and it’s local. We try to find one of a kind things.”

They support local artists by selling items such as jewelry, garden decor and photographs by Orange County residents.

Globally, the sisters enjoy selling items that benefit women around the world.

“We like that we can support women by having our clients purchase these items they created and supporting them,” Hatch said.

They said they love when customers come in and ask for suggestions on how to arrange their rooms.

“We want people to feel like they can come in, buy a couple of items for their home, and change it up and make it a sanctuary for them,” Hatch said.

Karnazes said another unique thing about them is the fact that they offer succulents and different arrangements.

“A lot of home stores don’t offer that,” Karnazes said. “We want to be able to offer a little bit of that and be able to offer arrangements for holiday tables and stuff like that.”