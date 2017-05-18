Rosen Law Offices, P.C.

24901 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Suite A-150, Dana Point

949.305.0020. www.snrosenlaw.com/.

Stephen Rosen, a 1999 Dana Hills High School graduate, recently opened his law firm in the Dana Point Harbor.

Although Rosen works in multiple offices, he decided to open his own firm in Dana Point because of his love for the city.

Rosen said he enjoys getting his business involved with the community and has sponsored a couple of teams at Dana Hills High School.

“It gave me the foundation of who I am today,” Rosen said referring to Dana Hills High School.

Rosen said he has a small staff, and the firm is boutique style so he can better serve his clients.

“They deserve the attention they’re paying for,” Rosen said. “I treat my clients like they’re family.”

Primarily Rosen said he focuses on personal injury and some business law litigation.

Rosen was a defense counselor for seven years dealing with personal injury lawsuits. He graduated from Loyola Law School and is a member of the California and Nevada Bar.