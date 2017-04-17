Ray’s Barber Place

Ray’s Barber Place has expanded into Dana Point after operating in San Clemente for 14 years.

Owner, Rachael (or Ray) Place said she’s lived in Dana Point and was ready to expand.

“I was given an insight that a barbershop here closed and thought it would be really awesome to expand into Dana Point,” Place said. “I thought, ‘What a great opportunity to be a part of the community.’”

Place, who, given the name of the shop, jokes that many people are surprised to find out she’s a woman, has been in the barber business for 14 years and said the new location has been working out.

“We focus on quality and service,” Place said. “Every client gets a shampoo, a hot steamed towel and a neck shave.”

Place said that customers are only strangers once, and she loves what she does every day.

“I knew from when I was a little girl I wanted to do hair,” Place said. “I love it; there isn’t a day in the last 14 years I haven’t enjoyed. I get to hang out, sit and talk with customers and hear the stories from people around here.”

The business celebrated their opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, April 10 with the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce. The shop is located in the Monarch Bay Plaza.