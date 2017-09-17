Pacific Acupuncture

Married couple Mike Hsu and Mia Chou have expanded Pacific Acupuncture to accommodate their large client base by moving to Capistrano Beach. As acupuncturists for the company’s previous owners, Hsu and Chou took over the business six years ago to continue to care for their close-knit clientele.

“I didn’t want to leave, so we made an offer to purchase so we could continue to treat our patients,” Chou said.

When customers arrive at Pacific Acupuncture, Chou and fellow acupuncturist Mike Hsu will discuss with patients the treatment process. Chou said the most common reason people seek help through acupuncture is for neck and back pain.

Once Chou and Hsu perform the acupuncture sessions, they then discuss further methods such as cuppings, massages or herbal treatments available at the location that can further alleviate the patient’s pain.

“We have people who come in with walkers and now are able to go take walks on the beach or people come in with insomnia and now are able to have a full night of sleep,” Chou said.

For patients nervous about the pain associated with needles, Chou said the discomfort is minimal and unfelt by patients with a higher pain tolerance. If customers, especially children, prefer not to use needles, they offer acupressure treatments. This form of care is similar to a massage, but on the acupuncture points.

Chou said that a lot of her patients find that their quality of life improved from seeking treatment. Standard treatments begin at $75, but can vary due to insurance. The couple also offers a 10 percent discount to seniors, military, police and firefighters.

“We feel like it’s not just a business,” Chou said. “We have such a deep connection that we feel like our patients are our friends.”—Erin McFaul