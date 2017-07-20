Business Beat: Optivest Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Ribbon Cutting

Optivest, Inc.

24901 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Suite 200, Dana Point

949.363.8686. www.optivestinc.com.

Optivest Wealth Management celebrated 30 years of investment strategy and comprehensive financial planning with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 28, with the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce.

As a family wealth advisory firm, experienced Optivest advisors have offered consultation and education to families and individuals in Dana Point since the company’s move in 2007.

Senior Wealth Advisor Bart Zandbergen joined the Optivest team in January with 25 years of experience in the financial field. Zandbergen said the switch to Optivest signaled the next phase in his career path alongside Mark Van Mourick, CEO of Optivest.

“Optivest provides myself and my clientele with the unparalleled caliber of service and expertise that is in-demand, yet hard to find,” Zandbergen said.

The ribbon cutting also celebrated Zandbergen’s arrival to the Optivest team.

Zandbergen said the Dana Point community, with warm and genuine locals, provides a beautiful backdrop for Optivest and the company’s dedication to serving its people.

“To see and experience the support from the City was incredible,” Zandbergen said. “We feel very much at home in Dana Point thanks to the dedicated community.”—Erin McFaul