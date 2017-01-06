Carson Kropfl’s Locker Board company is taking off and has a small space in Jack’s Surfboards retail shop in Dana Point. Photo: Eric Heinz
EYE ON DP

Business Beat: Locker Boards at Jack’s Surfboards

By Eric Heinz

Locker Board
949.554.4448
www.lockerboard.net

Since starting his venture a few months ago, Carson Kropfl, 11, has sold hundreds of his self-designed compact skateboards. The boards are 14 to 16 inches long and can fit in school lockers.

Recently, Jack’s Surfboards in Dana Point put his boards in their retail space. Carson said his product has been selling swiftly, and he expects to reach his goal.

“The owners of Jack’s saw how hard I worked at Ski Dazzle (an inventor’s convention),” Carson said.

His mother, Carrie, said they haven’t entered into licensing agreements yet, but they have trademarked Locker Boards and have a patent pending.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Carson met with customers and answered questions people had about the product.

