Business Beat: Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa Celebrates Anniversary

When visitors come to the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa they can expect to be greeted by a friendly staff with smiles on their faces, said general manager Jim Samuels.

Decades of employees have cared for the hotel grounds, but three workers have dedicated their service since the hotel opened in 1987.

The Marriott honored the three women for their many years of service at a recognition event that was held on Aug. 28. The festivities kicked off with a picnic in the park, an In-N-Out burger truck and gifts to celebrate the women and their 30 years of dedication.

Christine Vito, who has been working as a server for The Vue Restaurant since its opening, said that the relationships she has made while working are what stand out to her most. The Vue Restaurant is one of the hotel’s dining locations that offers Italian cuisine with the ocean serving as the stunning backdrop for diners. Through her work as a server, Vito has met friends from all over the world and even met her husband.

“These relationships are priceless and I am so grateful for them,” Vito said.

Housekeeping Supervisor Lourdes Bato said that she is proud to be a part of the Marriott team. In her 30-year relationship with the hotel, Bato said that she has grown personally and professionally. Her managers and colleagues have supported her as a family and helped her to grow, she said.

“Marriott Hotel is a big part of my life, like a second family to me,” Bato said.

Valerie Mockett, who serves as an At Your Service Agent, said that The Marriott has also become her second family. As an At Your Service Agent, Mockett communicates with guests to answer their questions and process any requests.

Samuels said that the hotel receives compliments through social media and guest feedback about these women highlighting their warm and welcoming personalities.

“They are hardworking individuals and very loyal to the resort and the family they have created here,” Samuels said. “We are lucky to have such dedicated staff.”