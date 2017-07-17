Business Beat: Killer Dana Surf Shop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening, New Ownership

Killer Dana Surf Shop

24621 Del Prado Avenue, Dana Point.

949.489.8380. www.killerdana.com.

Chris “Ralphie” Andrews and Steve “Lounge” Price officially became the owners of the popular surf shop, Killer Dana, once again earlier this year.

To kick off the summer season and celebrate the grand re-opening, the store and the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony.

For more than 25 years, the shop has offered sports apparel, surf lessons, rental equipment and more.

“With all of the renovation going on in Dana Point and all of the growth in the area, we’re really excited to be jumping back into this on our terms,” Ralphie previously told the Dana Point Times.—Kristina Pritchett