Business Beat: Jack Randall Photography Adds Classes for Kids

By Erin McFaul

Jack Randall Photography & Video

34102 Street of the Violet Lantern, Dana Point

949.248.5198. www.jackrandallphotography.com.

Photographer Jack Randall will open his Dana Point studio to children in the community, free-of-charge.

Randall said his introductory photography class caters to students between the ages of 8 to 15 and explains the elements of what makes a good photo.

“It just came to my heart to do a class for kids at no charge, just giving back to the community,” Randall said.

While Randall asks students to bring a cellphone or camera, the class focuses less on camera functions and more on the concept of light. Students will walk around the studio and discover which locations are best suited for pictures.

With 30 years of photography experience, 25 of which he spent in Dana Point, Randall brings with him his knowledge of the land. From the pristine beaches to the grassy parks, Randall said the community is an ideal spot for a photographer.

“It teaches you to see beauty and there are so many children with an interest in photography nowadays that I think it would be a great thing to help them hone their skills,” Randall said.

The class is scheduled to begin on July 29. If students are interested they should contact Nikki Gates at Jack Randall Photography for more information.