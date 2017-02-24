Business Beat: Dana Wharf Remodels Retail Space

Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching

34675 Street of the Golden Lantern. www.danawharf.com. 949.496.5794.

Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching recently completed a renovation of their retail space.

Now, original photos adorn the walls along with different apparel items from local businesses including Rainbow Sandals, Kobe and more.

“We’ve wanted to redo the space for a little while,” said Donna Kalez, general manager of Dana Wharf. “It’s awesome and has people reminiscing of a surf shop, but it’s also a fishing shop.”

The space allows for them to sell more products, including more fishing gear, more whale watching products, she said.

“We have more of a Dana Wharf whale watching line then we previously did,” Kalez said.

Another benefit, she said, is that customers are now able to utilize the view from the opened windows.

“Before we had offices here so it was portioned off,” Kalez said.

Not only can the customers enjoy a view, but along with the retail space, Dana Wharf has three new office spaces that overlook their vessels in the Harbor.