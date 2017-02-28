A Capistrano Beach resident recently began working with a Dana Point real estate company after making the switch from commercial real estate.

Ryan Lee said he’s been involved with real estate his whole life.

“My father is the founder of Lee & Associates CRE, and he took me under his wing early on,” Lee said.

He became licensed in 2006 and worked on commercial real estate finance for a year and a half before joining an investment group in San Luis Obispo.

In 2016, Lee made the switch to residential real estate sales and began working at Coldwell Banker Capistrano Beach/Laguna Beach.

“My expertise is in the Dana Point/Capo Beach/Laguna markets and helping people to find their dream home and sell their property,” Lee said.