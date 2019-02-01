Business Beat: Dana Point Jewelers

New Business

Dana Point Jewelers

24681 La Plaza Drive, Ste 110

Dana Point

949.328.1055

www.danapointjewelers.com

By Jenna Ross, Dana Point Times

Dana Point Jewelers owner Garen Ekmekjian began his career as a jeweler in San Francisco at the age of 19. He was a pre-medical student at the time, but his entrepreneurial spirit drove him to try something new.

Ekmekjian became a skilled jeweler over the years, and six months ago he brought his talents to Dana Point and opened Dana Point Jewelers.

Dana Point Jewelers only carries pieces made in Dana Point. But along with carrying a wide selection of beautiful gems, their main passion is taking a concept that a customer has and turning it into a reality.

If someone comes to Ekmekjian with an idea, he said he will do everything he can to make it exactly as the client envisioned.

Making connections with clients is of the utmost importance to Ekmekjian and the Dana Point Jewelers team.

“I’m in the business of relationships, and not just between couples,” Ekmekjian said, “but between the client and myself as well.”

After opening a new business, Ekmekjian stressed what he has learned over the years: that customer service and connection is key.

“You have to really make the customer feel like they are royalty, and that’s what I always try to do,” Ekmekjian said.

Dana Point Jewelers is open every day except Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.