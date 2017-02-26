Business Beat: Capt. Dave Holds Art Contest

Capt. Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive. www.dolphinsafari.com. 949.488.2828.

Using the experience Capt. Dave Anderson has of disentangling a blue whale, he’s asking artists to show what they would do to disentangle a whale with an art contest.

To enter the contest, submit original artwork that illustrates how to disentangle a whale or portray a scene where a whale is free. The artwork must include the catamaran Fast Cat, which can be seen online, and include your name in the description with a valid email address.

There will be 12 grand prize winners who receive two free tickets to go on a 90-minute whale watching safari. Each runner-up will receive $10 off any Capt. Dave’s whale watching safari during the 46th annual Festival of Whales.

The first six grand prize winners will be announced on March 2, and the remaining winners will be announced on March 9.

All ages are welcome to participate, and entries must be in no later than Feb. 28 at midnight.

For more information, visit www.dolphinsafari.com and click on the art contest page.