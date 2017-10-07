Business Beat: Autozone Opens in Capistrano Beach

Autozone

As a new member of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, the Capistrano Beach Autozone was opened with a ceremonial ribbon cutting featuring members of city staff, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, local government representatives and Autozone management on Sept. 22.

On hand to celebrate the opening was Bev Jorgensen of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce; Mayor Debra Lewis, City of Dana Point; Sergio Prince of Orange County 5th District Supervisor’s staff; Hamid Beheshti, Autozone Store Manager; City of Dana Point Mayor Pro Tem Paul N. Wyatt; and Anne Figueroa, representing Congressman Darrell Issa.

The new location is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and open on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. –Daniel Ritz