Business Beat: Artistry Salon Opens Blowout and Extension Bar

New Addition

Artistry Salon

33971 Selva Road, Suite 105, Dana Point

www.artistryatinahagersalon.com.

949.240.1773.

Clip-ins, wefts, tape-ins, keratin bonds—Artistry Hair Salon now offers a blowout and extension bar in addition to haircut and color services.

Owner Tina Tesch Hager moved to Dana Point after purchasing the salon more than 13 years ago. Building her business on quality haircare and a luxurious experience, Tesch Hager now leads a team of 13 stylists at one of the top rated hair salons in Dana Point.

Tesch Hager said she had been looking to expand her services, and with her phone ringing off the wall for blowouts and extensions, she began construction on the bar in April.

The addition, which stands where a portion of the salon’s waiting area was, offers a five-star experience, Hager Tesch said. Blowouts last around 35 to 40 minutes and include a shampoo treatment and a three-minute scalp massage using top of the line haircare products.

“I think what makes us different compared to other blow dry bars is our attention to detail. We’re about quality and not quantity,” Tesch Hager said.

Blowouts begin at $38 and hair extension prices are determined by consultation and vary by method. If interested, customers can schedule an appointment online within minutes or over the phone.—Erin McFaul