Residents will have the opportunity to drop off bulky items for free on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Dana Hills High School and Palisades Elementary School.

Residents can bring e-waste, green waste, large appliances, furniture and other bulky items that don’t fit into a normal waste container.

Goodwill Industries will be at both locations to accept charitable donations.

Document shredding services will be available to residents free of charge. Dana Hills will have an on-site shredding service and Palisades will have a secure document collection bin available to drop off for shredding.

Call or email Jennifer Anderson at the city of Dana Point at 949.248.3571 or janderson@danapoint.org for any questions.