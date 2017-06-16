For the Bros: Ocean-friendly surf industry comp comes to Lowers

By Jake Howard

Introducing the inaugural Cobblestone Classic, a one-day surf contest coming to Lowers this Friday, June 16. The contest’s unique format will feature a team competition with squads comprised of pro surfers, amateurs and employees from some of the biggest surf companies in the business.

“The Cobblestone Classic is a great opportunity to bring brand employees, pros and groms together. The goal is to have a fun day surfing Lowers in a competitive environment with the prospect of taking the top spot and bragging rights,” said Brad Dougherty, Volcom’s global vice president of surf.

The contest is being sponsored by Volcom, SURFER Magazine and Sustainable Surf and is being billed as an ocean-friendly event.

“Sustainable surf is stoked to partner with Surfer and Volcom to make the 2017 Cobblestone Classic a Deep Blue Event. This sustainability designation for surf events means that SURFER, Volcom and all of the brands participating have made a commitment to holding a more ocean-friendly event,” said Michael Stewart, the co-found of Sustainable Surf. “We look forward to working with everyone at the Cobblestone Classic to keep waste out of our oceans and landfills, go plastic-straw-free, minimize our carbon footprint, use greener transport and support the San Onofre Parks Foundation Summer Enrichment Program.”

After the winners are crowned and the champagne is flying, a presentation will be made to the San Onofre Parks Foundation to help fund its program that helps underserved youth in Santa And and the Los Angeles area experience the majesty of the Pacific shore.