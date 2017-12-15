Uncategorized

Boys Hoops Making Successful Tournament Run

By Steve Breazeale

It’s been a good start to the tournament portion of the season for the Dana Hills boys basketball team.

The Dolphins (4-3) earned a 2-2 record at the Godinez Grizzly Invitational last week, defeating Savanna and Sunny Hills while falling to Aliso Niguel and Woodrow Wilson.

Following a 51-36 nonleague loss to Laguna Beach at home on Dec. 6, Dana Hills opened the Four City Classic tournament with a 60-42 win over Bolsa Grande on Dec. 11. Dana Hills was scheduled to play Santa Ana in the tournament on Dec. 13. Results were not available at press time.

For in-game updates, news, scores and more for all of the Dana Hills High School winter sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCsports.

