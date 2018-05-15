Boys Golf Finishes Third in CIF-SS South Coast Championship

By Zach Cavanagh

SAN CLEMENTE – Dana Hills boys golf narrowly missed out on second consecutive trip to SCGA Qualifying and shot a third-place 381, three strokes out of second place, at the CIF-SS South Coast Division team championships on Tuesday at Talega Golf Club.

“We were in it,” Dana Hills coach Glen Forster said. “Going into the last couple holes, we were right there. I did my rounds, and I thought were probably in the 70s. Then I found out my No. 1 player kind of struggled on the last three holes. That with everything else, we finished third.”

Corona del Mar won the championship at 374. Woodbridge finished second at 378.

The Dolphins finished in the CIF-SS South Coast Division top four for the fifth straight season and won their fifth straight South Coast League title earlier in the year.

“I’m really proud of them,” Forster said. “They worked really hard. This team came together and really wanted it. To come up short was a little disappointing, but we’re young and we’ll be back next year.”

Dana Hills’ youth was served in the form of Jason Bannister. The freshman shot the team’s only under-par score with a 1-under 71.

“He’s been playing great,” Forster said. “Jason Bannister is going to be a phenomenal golfer.”

Senior Matt Frandell shot 74, and juniors Connor Beveridge and Quentin Hill shot 77 and 79, respectively. Sophomore Dylan Walsh rounded out the Dolphins scorers with an 80.